Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $158.55 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.85.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.