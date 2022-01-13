Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 207 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in nCino by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,100,000 after buying an additional 1,125,981 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in nCino by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in nCino by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,309,000 after purchasing an additional 579,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in nCino by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,767,000 after purchasing an additional 931,296 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in nCino by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NCNO opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.66 and a beta of 1.01.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $446,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $842,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,617 shares of company stock valued at $5,620,339. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

