Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $195.24 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.98 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.40.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

