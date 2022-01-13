Exosis Market Capitalization Tops $9,940.13 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $9,940.13 and approximately $208.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,800.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.16 or 0.07659139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00324313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.16 or 0.00897565 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00072174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.00517173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.00259406 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

