Extra Space Storage Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Extra Space Storage in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

NYSE EXR opened at $211.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $109.42 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.65 and a 200 day moving average of $188.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after acquiring an additional 243,328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after acquiring an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,769,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

