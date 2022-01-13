Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,891,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 479,860 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of Exxon Mobil worth $523,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Amundi purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $899,097,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $71.14 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

