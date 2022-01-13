F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We have initiated coverage on F.N.B. Corp. Its shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. It has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Supported by solid loans and deposit balances, efforts to improve fee income and opportunistic acquisitions, the company remains well-positioned for revenue growth. The manageable debt level and solid liquidity position bode well for the future. Also, the company's capital deployment activities seem impressive, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, the low-interest-rate environment remains a major concern for the company as it is expected to continue putting pressure on margins in the near term. Moreover, elevated expenses might hamper the bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.49.

FNB stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 542,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in F.N.B. by 591.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 237,850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in F.N.B. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

