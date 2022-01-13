FairGame (FAIR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.59 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and $3.59 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FairGame has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001545 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00051929 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.80 or 0.00617799 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

