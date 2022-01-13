Falcon Project 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $343.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $343.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Falcon Project alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00061119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00075461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.59 or 0.07640486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,713.75 or 1.00028984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00068078 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Falcon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.