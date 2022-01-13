Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,009,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,078,000 after buying an additional 418,921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,918,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 191,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 130,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

