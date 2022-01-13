FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,320 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FedEx were worth $22,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 100.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

NYSE:FDX opened at $256.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.