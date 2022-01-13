Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,621.43 ($35.58).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.65) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,250 ($30.54) to GBX 3,300 ($44.79) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($32.58) to GBX 3,350 ($45.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($33.69) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($27,121.08).

Fevertree Drinks stock traded down GBX 22.96 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,618.04 ($35.54). 201,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,573. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 2,039 ($27.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,871 ($38.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,659.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,484.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

