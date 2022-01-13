Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $152.00 at Raymond James

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $117.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

