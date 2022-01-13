Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.66

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.66 and traded as high as C$10.70. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.66, with a volume of 270,976 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.00.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.66.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$171.10 million. Analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.4500001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 244.90%.

About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.