Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,688 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.29% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $86,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 560,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 10,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

