Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a growth of 433.6% from the December 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 26.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 514,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:FOA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 135,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,930. Finance Of America Companies has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 326.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

