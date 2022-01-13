Financial Advantage Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 387,856 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. F.N.B. accounts for approximately 3.9% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.81. 15,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.49.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

