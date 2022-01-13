Financial Analysis: CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) versus AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC)

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) and AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CECO Environmental and AeroClean Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECO Environmental 0.64% 5.96% 2.94% AeroClean Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CECO Environmental and AeroClean Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CECO Environmental $316.01 million 0.70 $8.21 million $0.05 123.00 AeroClean Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than AeroClean Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CECO Environmental and AeroClean Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CECO Environmental 0 0 2 0 3.00 AeroClean Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

CECO Environmental currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.12%. Given CECO Environmental’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than AeroClean Technologies.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats AeroClean Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The Industrial Solutions segment serves the industrial pollution control market. The Fluid Handling Solutions segment provides pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations in some of the most harsh and toxic environments. The company was founded by Phillip DeZwirek in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

