Financial Analysis: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) & AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and AU Optronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $45.51 billion 15.86 $18.19 billion $3.94 35.33 AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.86 -$608.06 million N/A N/A

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than AU Optronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and AU Optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 4 4 0 2.50 AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus target price of $139.01, suggesting a potential downside of 0.13%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.93% 29.08% 18.85% AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats AU Optronics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.