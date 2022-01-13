First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.77. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 6,670 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBIZ. Raymond James raised their target price on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $254.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

