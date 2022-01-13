First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.07

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.07 and traded as high as C$18.59. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.53, with a volume of 351,144 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on FCR.UN shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.58. The firm has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.07.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

