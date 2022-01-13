First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,336 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 734.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group stock opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,758 shares of company stock worth $552,658. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.