First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 459 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,647,000 after acquiring an additional 146,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,637,000 after buying an additional 42,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,491,000 after buying an additional 214,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Avalara by 17.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Avalara by 20.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,904,000 after purchasing an additional 241,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $754,176.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,547,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.25.

AVLR opened at $116.93 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.14 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

