First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 927 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of 2U by 20.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 224,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 39.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,447,000 after purchasing an additional 354,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 4.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 42,689 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 2U by 91.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 475,339 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

