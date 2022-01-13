First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 6,814 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 997.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,483,000 after buying an additional 96,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after buying an additional 1,305,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,694,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after buying an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,278,000 after buying an additional 166,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $104.80 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

