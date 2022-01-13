First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1,151.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

