First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2,735.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,559.62 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,569.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1,511.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

