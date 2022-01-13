First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $237,000 Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 424.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

