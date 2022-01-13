First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $293,000 Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1,031.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after buying an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after buying an additional 501,496 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $31,077,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $26,931,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,854,000 after buying an additional 351,277 shares during the last quarter.

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $58.39 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

