First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 97.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,565 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 464,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 39,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

