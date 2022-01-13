First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NYSE:FR opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.