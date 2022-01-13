First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a na rating and set a C$39.00 price objective (up previously from C$31.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.15.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$36.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.00. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$19.21 and a 12-month high of C$36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

