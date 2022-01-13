First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.99% of First Republic Bank worth $2,375,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $208.09 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $143.60 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

