Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Investment analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.62.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $180.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a 1 year low of $165.25 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,811,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Five Below by 357.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,279,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

