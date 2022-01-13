Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiverr International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $217.33.
Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $89.95 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fiverr International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiverr International by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.
About Fiverr International
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
