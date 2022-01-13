Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiverr International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $217.33.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $89.95 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $74.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fiverr International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiverr International by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

