Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $25.82

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.82, but opened at $27.19. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 4,174 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on FLNC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25.
Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)
Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.
