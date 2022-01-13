Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $25.82

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.82, but opened at $27.19. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 4,174 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLNC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.