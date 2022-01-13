Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Fluent has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $85.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.79 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluent news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew Conlin purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,800 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Fluent by 103.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 146.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Fluent during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

