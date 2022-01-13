Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.37

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

