Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Down to $33.65

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.65, but opened at $32.50. Flywire shares last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 6,593 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.90.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $347,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,870,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $17,524,319.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,596,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

