Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,903,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 364,000 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of McEwen Mining worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in McEwen Mining by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,676,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 174,001 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 606.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 192,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 165,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,076. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 45.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

