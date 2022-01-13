Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,848 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,688 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after buying an additional 873,205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,590,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 123,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.62. 48,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,928. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24.

