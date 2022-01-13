Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $23.95 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Chemed accounts for approximately 4.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $23,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 17.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 31.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $492.00. The company had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,294. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $503.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.68. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

