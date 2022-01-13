Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 6,858 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $127.72. The company had a trading volume of 222,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,803,046. The firm has a market cap of $246.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $128.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $2,129,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,801 shares of company stock worth $50,435,077 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

