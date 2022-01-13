Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 40,700 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

APH stock opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.45. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

