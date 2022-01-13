Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 160,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,834,000 after buying an additional 63,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,517,000 after purchasing an additional 793,154 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 55.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 48,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $325.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

