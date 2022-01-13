Forsta AP Fonden Has $18.84 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $613.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $655.12 and its 200 day moving average is $714.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $776.00.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

