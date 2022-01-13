Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 6,200 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

NYSE KMB opened at $143.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

