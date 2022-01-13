Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 16.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.