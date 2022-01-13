Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

FET opened at $18.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $106.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.92. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.92). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post -9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 280,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

