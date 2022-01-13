Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.10 Million

Analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report sales of $57.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the lowest is $56.30 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $48.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $254.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.26 million to $255.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $282.41 million, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $285.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

